UN security council calls for ‘full adherence’ to Gaza ceasefire: Statement

A Palestinian man walks past the destroyed Al-Shuruq building in Gaza City on May 20, 2021 after it was bombed by an Israeli air strike. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

AFP

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for “the full adherence to the ceasefire” in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the first statement on the issue, Security Council members “welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning May 21 and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries” played in it, and stressed “the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”

