UN security council calls for ‘full adherence’ to Gaza ceasefire: Statement

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for “the full adherence to the ceasefire” in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the first statement on the issue, Security Council members “welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning May 21 and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries” played in it, and stressed “the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”

