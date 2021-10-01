At least three hurt in Iran quake: Official media

Three people were hurt on Friday when an earthquake struck southwestern Iran and caused some damage, the country’s official IRNA news agency said.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake measuring a moderate 5.2 struck at 4:45 am (0115 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) near the port city of Genaveh in Bushehr province.

Advertisement

A 4.6 magnitude aftershock followed more than two hours later, USGS added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local officials cited by IRNA said three people were hurt but there was no significant damage.

Bushehr, home to a nuclear power plant, was also hit by an earthquake in April. The 5.9-magnitude quake injured five people but caused no major damage.

Iran, located at the intersection of several tectonic plates, is a zone of high seismic activity.

Read more:

Iran holds military exercises near tense Azerbaijan border

Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time: EU’s Borrell

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no casualties reported: State TV