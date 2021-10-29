.
UN urges Sudan army to show ‘restraint’ at protests

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action: Reparations, racial justice and equality for people of African descent as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2021 . John Angelillo/Pool via REUTERS
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US September 22, 2021 . (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Friday that Sudan’s military must show “restraint” toward protesters, following deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators in recent days.

“Tomorrow there is a manifestation that is announced,” Guterres told journalists ahead of the G20 summit in Rome.

“I urge the military to show restraint and not to create any more victims. People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully and this is essential.”

Protesters in Sudan have vowed to continue demonstrating against a power grab by the army on Monday, in which several top officials were arrested and the fragile civilian-led government dissolved.

At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests this week, which on Thursday saw security forces fire tear gas and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators, according to medics.

“I want to reaffirm my strong condemnation of the coup and the need to re-establish the transition system that was in place,” Guterres said.

Leaders of the world’s major economies are assembling in Rome for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic, with global vaccinations, economic recovery and climate change on the agenda of the October 30-31 meeting.

