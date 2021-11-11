.
Egypt’s President Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a joint news conference with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Egypt's president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a news conference. (File photo: AP)

Egypt’s President Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will travel to Paris to attend a conference on Libya on Friday and to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The conference is being organized with the United Nations, Germany and Italy, and comes head of elections planned in Libya for Dec. 24.

Egypt, which is eyeing economic opportunities in Libya and has reestablished a presence in the capital Tripoli, has called for the elections to go ahead despite disputes over the planned poll among Libyan factions.

Egypt supported eastern Libya-based forces under military commander Khalifa Haftar after a previous vote in 2014 escalated a conflict and effectively split the country between rival eastern and western camps.

