.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Three Turkish soldiers killed on Syria border

  • Font
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army mans a checkpoint near the village of Jindayris in the countryside of Afrin, along the wall on the northern border with Turkey, on December 18, 2021. (AFP)
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army mans a checkpoint near the village of Jindayris in the countryside of Afrin, along the wall on the northern border with Turkey, on December 18, 2021. (AFP)

Three Turkish soldiers killed on Syria border

AFP

Published: Updated:

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in southeastern Turkey on Saturday when a bomb exploded on the border with Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said.

The ministry said they died in the town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province after a handmade bomb detonated “put there by terrorists” but did not provide more details.

On the other side of the Turkish border is the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, held by Turkish forces and Syrian proxies after Ankara launched a military operation against a Kurdish militia in October 2019.

Although it did not blame an organisation by name, the ministry was likely referring to Kurdish militants.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ankara has launched multiple operations inside Turkey, in Iraq and in Syria against Kurdish militants from or linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

In norther Syria, Turkey has waged offensives against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Ankara says the YPG is a “terrorist” offshoot of the PKK, although it also played a key role in the US-backed fight against the ISIS extremist group in Syria.

Read more:

Turkish strike kills three in Kurdish-run Syria

Turkey says will do ‘what is necessary’ after cross-border attacks from Syria

Turkey plans military action against Syrian Kurdish YPG if diplomacy fails

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report Iran port emerges as key point in smuggling weapons to Yemen: UN report
Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised? Explainer: Where are the COVID-19 tests that President Biden promised?
Top Content
Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study Sinopharm protein booster stronger against omicron than earlier shot: Abu Dhabi study
UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 daily figures decrease, 2,627 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks
Princeton scholar under fire for boasting about Iran threat against US over Soleimani Princeton scholar under fire for boasting about Iran threat against US over Soleimani
Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures Ethiopia pardons several detained TPLF, opposition figures
Alleged CIA ‘black site’ in Lithuania put up for sale Alleged CIA ‘black site’ in Lithuania put up for sale
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More