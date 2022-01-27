Lebanon seizes drugs concealed in juice powder en route to Sudan

The Lebanese authorities have seized a large quantity of drugs hidden in boxes of juice powder en route to be shipped to Sudan, the interior minister announced on Thursday.

In a Tweet, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the Central Narcotics Control Bureau of the Internal Security Forces’ Judicial Police Unit, in cooperation with the Customs’ Anti-Drugs Branch “seized 12 tons of drugs hidden in boxes of juice powder en route to be shipped to Sudan” as a transit stop.

عملية جديدة تثبت فيها الاجهزة الامنية إصرارها على مكافحة تهريب المخدرات الى خارج لبنان، اذ تمكن مكتب مكافحة المخدرات في الشرطة القضائية بالتعاون مع شعبة مكافحة المخدرات في الجمارك من ضبط حوالي ١٢ طنا من المخدرات مموهة في صناديق من مسحوق الشراب (عصير) متوجهة الى السودان كمحطة أولى pic.twitter.com/SMfROzflBW — Bassam Mawlawi (@MawlawiBassam) January 27, 2022

Mawlawi said “no efforts will be spared to put an end to drug trafficking and to protect fellow Arabs from any harm,” adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the entire content of the shipment and the circumstances surrounding the operation.

This is the second operation announced in less than 48 hours, as the interior ministry revealed on Tuesday that it seized a large quantity of Captagon hidden in a tea shipment bound for Saudi Arabia.

