Eight people, including at least five civilians, died Wednesday in artillery shelling on a Turkish-held city in northern Syria, a war monitor reported, without specifying the source of the attack.

“Eight people, including at least five civilians, died in artillery shelling” on a market and a residential neighborhood in al-Bab in Aleppo province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that 29 others were wounded.

