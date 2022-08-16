Turkish airstrike on Syria border post kills 11: War monitor

A Turkish airstrike on a Syria border post run by regime forces killed 11 Tuesday, following an overnight flareup between Ankara’s forces and Kurdish fighters that control the area, a war monitor said.

“Eleven fighters were killed in a Turkish air strike that hit a Syrian regime outpost ... near the Turkish border,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, without specifying if the victims were affiliated with the Damascus government or Kurdish forces.

Ankara sees the semi-autonomous system - spearheaded by Kurdish factions and governing swathes of northern and eastern Syria - as a national security threat on its border.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged a new incursion to create a 30-kilometer safe zone in northern Syria, swallowing up Kobane and other towns held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

