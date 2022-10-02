Hundreds of protesters take to Turkey’s streets in support of Iranian women
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Turkey on Sunday to condemn Iran’s crackdown on women-led demonstrations sparked by a young woman’s death after her arrest by the country’s notorious morality police.
In Istanbul, many Iranians were among the hundreds of people who chanted slogans against the Tehran regime and in support of Iranian women.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Women held red roses, Iranian flags and signs bearing the words “women, life, freedom,” the battle cry of the protest movement that has rocked Iran and was triggered last month by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd.
In Diyarbakir, a southeastern city with a majority Kurdish population, around 200 people gathered brandishing photographs of Iranian women killed in the crackdown and a large banner with the slogan “women, life, freedom” in Kurdish, an AFP correspondent reported.
A demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women attended by hundreds of people was also held in the western city of Izmir on Saturday evening, according to images published on social media and verified by AFP.
At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the protests two weeks ago, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday.
Read more:
Protest-hit Iran’s Raisi says enemy ‘conspiracy’ has failed
Iran lawmakers chant ‘Thank you, police,’ amid growing public fury over Amini’s death
At least 41 killed by Iran security forces in Zahedan clashes: NGO
-
Iran, Syria warn against Turkey's possible offensiveIran and Syria on Wednesday warned against any military operation by Turkey in Syria.Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, said his ... Middle East
-
Greece says it’s open to talks with Turkey once provocations endGreece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbour must halt its unprecedented escalation of ... World News
-
Turkey defense ministry says it ‘neutralized’ 30 PKK members in Iraq, SyriaTurkey said on Sunday it had “neutralized,” the term its defense ministry usually employs for killed, some 30 members of the banned Kurdistan Workers ... Middle East
-
At least 92 people killed in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests: Norway-based NGOAt least 92 people have been killed nationwide in Iran's crackdown on two weeks of protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini who had ... Middle East