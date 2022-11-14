Turkey police say Syrian woman planted bomb that killed six in Istiklal street attack

Turkish police on Monday said they had arrested a Syrian woman for planting a bomb that killed six people in central Istanbul, adding that she was working for Kurdish gunmen.

The woman is “of Syrian nationality,” the private NTV television quoted the police as saying. She reportedly admitted to have received an order from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

#Taksim İstiklal Caddesinde meydana gelen Bombalı Terör Saldırısını gerçekleştiren terörist YAKALANDI🚨

Olayla ilgili başlatılan çalışmalar çok yönlü olarak devam etmektedir. pic.twitter.com/CniGox6r4u — İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü (@istanbul_EGM) November 14, 2022

Developing