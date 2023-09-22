Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, on September 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Iran must face ‘credible nuclear threat,’ Israel’s Netanyahu tells UN

AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Friday for arch-enemy Iran to face a “credible” threat of nuclear attack to stop the clerical state from obtaining an atom bomb.

“Above all - above all - Iran must face a credible nuclear threat. As long as I’m prime minister of Israel, I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu, whose country has a widely known but undeclared nuclear program, told the UN General Assembly.

