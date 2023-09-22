Iran must face ‘credible nuclear threat,’ Israel’s Netanyahu tells UN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Friday for arch-enemy Iran to face a “credible” threat of nuclear attack to stop the clerical state from obtaining an atom bomb.
“Above all - above all - Iran must face a credible nuclear threat. As long as I’m prime minister of Israel, I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu, whose country has a widely known but undeclared nuclear program, told the UN General Assembly.
