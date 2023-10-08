Number of Israelis taken prisoner ‘several times greater’ than dozens: Hamas

The total number of Israelis captured by Hamas in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday was “several times greater” than dozens, a spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas said in a recording aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The spokesman said those taken captive were spread throughout all areas of the Gaza strip.

