Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Number of Israelis taken prisoner ‘several times greater’ than dozens: Hamas

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The total number of Israelis captured by Hamas in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday was “several times greater” than dozens, a spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas said in a recording aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The spokesman said those taken captive were spread throughout all areas of the Gaza strip.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israel PM vows to turn Hamas hideouts in Gaza into ‘rubble,’ warns residents to leave

Exclusive: Hamas will ‘pay’ for attacks, hostages: Israeli foreign ministry

Hamas will ‘bear the results’ of its attack, Israel tells UN Security Council

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size