Gaza ministry: 5,087 people, including 2,055 children, killed in Israeli strikes

At least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7, including 2,055 children, Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday, adding that 15,273 were wounded.

The ministry said 436 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, including 182 children, with most of the fatalities in the southern Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel bombarded Gaza with more airstrikes on Monday as its soldiers fought Hamas militants on the ground in raids within the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In signs that the conflict was spreading, Israeli aircraft also struck southern Lebanon overnight and Israeli troops fought Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, residents said.

The United Nations said desperate civilians were running out of food, water and places to shelter from the unrelenting aerial pounding that has flattened swathes of Gaza.

Some aid was trickling over one border crossing into Gaza - but only a fraction of the amount needed.

With Reuters

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue as soldiers skirmish with Hamas

Third convoy of aid trucks bound for Gaza enters Rafah crossing

Israel says mounting limited ground assault on Gaza