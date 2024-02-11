Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 28,176
The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Sunday said that at least 28,176 people have been killed in the besieged territory during the war between Palestinian militants and Israel.
The latest toll includes 112 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while a total of 67,784 have been wounded in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, it added.
The new death toll comes as Israeli forces are expected to move ahead with an assault on the overcrowded southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week said he had ordered troops to prepare to go into the city, crowded with displaced Palestinians, as it hunts down those responsible for the deadly October 7 attacks on southern Israel.
The announcement has prompted concern from foreign governments including the United States and aid agencies grappling with a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war.
With AFP
