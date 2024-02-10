Senior Hamas official in Lebanon survives Israeli assassination attempt: Source

A senior Hamas official survived Saturday an Israeli assassination attempt in Lebanon, a Palestinian security source told AFP, with rescuers reporting two civilians killed in the strike south of Beirut.



Watch: The aftermath of an alleged Israeli drone strike in the village of #Jadra, north of #Lebanon’s port city of Saida.https://t.co/0uORWFYIe4 pic.twitter.com/7DQKt1gBvw — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 10, 2024

Israeli forces and Lebanese movement Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, have traded near-daily fire since war broke out on October 7 between Israel and the Palestinian militant group in the Gaza Strip.



But the Israel-Lebanon violence has been largely contained to the border area, and Saturday’s strike was the second-farthest deadly attack from the frontier in four months of hostilities.



Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Israeli forces struck a car in the coastal town of Jadra, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border.



The Palestinian source, requesting anonymity for security concerns, said the strike “was a failed attempt to assassinate a senior official in the (Hamas) movement.”



An official with the Lebanese Risala Scout association, which operates rescue teams and is affiliated with the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement, told AFP that two civilians had been killed.



The official identified them as a vegetable vendor and a Syrian man on a motorbike who both happened to be nearby.



There was no immediate comment from Israel.



An AFP photographer at the scene saw a damaged car and a charred motorcycle nearby, with bloodstains all over the site of the strike near the beach in Jadra.



