United Airlines cancels flights to Tel Aviv up to May 9

United Airlines on Wednesday extended the cancelation of its daily flight from Newark, New Jersey to Tel Aviv in Israel up to May 9, saying it was completing a safety assessment.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on all upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews,” United said in a statement.
United on April 19 canceled its flights to Israel until May 2 due to security concerns after Israel’s apparent strike on Iran that followed an Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
United was the first US carrier to resume its daily non-stop service between New York and Tel Aviv on March 2, while Delta Air Lines plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv on June 7.
Read more:
Delta Air to resume flights to Israel starting June 7
Russia accuses US of pressuring Turkish Airlines to deny Russians flights to Mexico
Iran attack on Israel: Airlines to resume flights after disruption