‘Gaza is far worse than Ukraine’: British-Palestinian on Israel war, Rafah operation

1 min read

For the Palestinians in Rafah, an already difficult situation is looking all the more desperate as Israeli tanks close the border crossing that was the main artery for humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza.

It’s also the place where over 1.3 millions of Palestinians have been sheltering after having evacuated from other parts of the Gaza Strip due to Israeli military operations.

UK-based Palestinian Playwright and Director, Ahmed Najjar is monitoring the situation very carefully form abroad because his two sisters and their families are currently in Rafah. He joined Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan from London to share his perspective.

