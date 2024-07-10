Theme
Smoke billows over the southern Lebanese border village of Khiam during Israeli bombardment on February 7, 2024, amid cross-border tensions with Lebanon as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. (AFP)
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

Reuters, Jerusalem 
Israel’s military said on Wednesday its aircraft hit a Hezbollah site in the area of Janta, southern Lebanon.

The military said in a statement it was targeting a Hezbollah air defense system.

Most Israeli military strikes in the past weeks have been on the south and south-east of Lebanon.

