Israeli military says struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

Israel’s military said on Wednesday its aircraft hit a Hezbollah site in the area of Janta, southern Lebanon.

The military said in a statement it was targeting a Hezbollah air defense system.

Most Israeli military strikes in the past weeks have been on the south and south-east of Lebanon.

