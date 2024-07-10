Israeli military says struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

Israel’s military said on Wednesday its aircraft hit a Hezbollah site in the area of Janta, southern Lebanon.
The military said in a statement it was targeting a Hezbollah air defense system.
Most Israeli military strikes in the past weeks have been on the south and south-east of Lebanon.
