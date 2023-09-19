More than 1,200 children died in war-torn Sudan’s camps since May: UN

Over 1,200 children died from measles and malnutrition since May in Sudan refugee camps, the UN said Tuesday, warning that tens of thousands will be “on the brink of death” by the end of the year in the war-torn country.

“More than 1,200 refugee children under five have died in nine camps in the period between 15 May and 14 September,” Allen Maina, chief of public health at the UN refugee agency said.

“This is due to a combination of a suspected measles outbreak and high malnutrition.”

