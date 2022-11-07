Nine arrested in Riyadh after firing gunshots and burning car over drug dispute

Nine people have been arrested after a car was set alight and gunshots fired at a car showroom in Riyadh over a drugs dispute, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Video footage purportedly showing the incident circulated on social media. In one clip, what appears to be a Mercedes four-wheel-drive vehicle is seen engulfed in flames.

Another clip shows people inside a car showroom in a state of panic as gunshots from an automatic rifle are heard.

Eight Saudi citizens and one expatriate have been arrested over the incident, which took place after a disagreement over drug trafficking, SPA reported.

All nine have been arrested and have been referred to the Kingdom’s public prosecutor for further legal action.

Police have also identified other suspects and are in the process of arresting them.

