Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Streets in Jeddah are seen flooded after heavy rainfall on Thursday November 24, 2022. (SPA)
Streets in Jeddah are seen flooded after heavy rainfall on Thursday November 24, 2022. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia closes schools, delays flights after heavy rains in Jeddah

AFP, Riyadh
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Heavy rains in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday delayed flights, forced school suspensions and closed the road to Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Streets in Jeddah after rainfall on Thursday, November 24 2022. (SPA)
Streets in Jeddah after rainfall on Thursday, November 24 2022. (SPA)

Jeddah, a city of roughly four million people positioned on the Red Sea, is often referred to as the “gateway to Mecca,” where millions perform the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages each year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Images posted to social media on Thursday showed standing water snarling traffic in Jeddah and partially submerging some vehicles.

The city’s King Abdulaziz International Airport said that “due to weather conditions, the departure of some flights has been delayed” and urged passengers to contact carriers for up-to-date schedules.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported before dawn that schools in the city would be suspended as rains were forecast to continue throughout the day.

Schools were also closed in the nearby towns of Rabigh and Khulais “to preserve the safety of male and female students,” SPA said.

The Kingdom is in the middle of final exams, yet schools had already been closed nationwide on Wednesday after King Salman declared a holiday following Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina in the Qatar World Cup.

Winter rainstorms and flooding occur almost every year in Jeddah.

Read more:

Saudi’s Green Falcons begin preparations for second World Cup game against Poland

Saudi Arabia music fans can now party inside a billboard ahead of MDLBEAST events

King Salman directs that Wednesday be a holiday for all employees, students

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size