Saudi’s Ministry of Hajj offers services to 7 mln Umrah visitors in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah offered services to seven million Umrah visitors during 2022, including four million worshipers with Umrah visas.

In a report, the ministry also said it released 13 awareness guides for pilgrims in 14 different languages as well as the Umrah comprehensive guide, which helped advise Umrah performers of all religious, medical, and procedural information before their arrival, state news agency SPA announced on Thursday.

It also facilitated the performance of Umrah rituals and the visit for holders of all types of visas: tourist visa, instant visa on arrival, family visa, personal visa, and Schengen, UK and US visa holders, which were all issued electronically.

For the first time, 2022 also saw the ministry allow people who had a tourist visa to the Kingdom to perform Umrah during their stay in the country.

Citizens of 49 countries, who could apply for a tourist visa online, were able to benefit from the service, the ministry said, noting that those eligible for e-visas could also obtain a tourist visa upon their arrival at airports in the Kingdom.

The ministry also noted that the Umrah visa had been extended from 30 to 90 days, allowing for travel throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's regions and cities in order to visit recently developed historical monuments and religious sites to enhance the experience of Umrah performers, in addition to the launch of the “Nusuk platform,” which includes 121 services to book and design the Umrah program and issue visas electronically to all countries of the world, including Tajikistan.

The ministry also stated that it aims to offer a registration service for the quick issuance of online visas for five countries, including Britain, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Kuwait through Saudi Visa Bio smartphone application of the Saudi foreign ministry.

It also launched a comprehensive insurance service for pilgrims and Umrah performers, which covers health emergencies, COVID-19 infections, accidents and deaths, and canceling or delaying flights.

