Trump golf courses to host three events for Saudi-backed LIV golf
Three golf courses owned by former US President Donald Trump will host LIV golf tournaments in 2023, according to the league’s schedule.
This is the first official season of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf league, which includes 14 events in seven different countries. Trump, an avid golfer, has been an early, enthusiastic backer of the rising league.
The Washington, DC-based Trump National Golf Course will host LIV Golf DC May 26-28, according to the website. Later, Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey will host LIV Golf Bedminster August 11-13, and Trump National Doral will host LIV Golf Miami October 20-22, according to LIV Golf.
Two previous LIV Golf events have been held at Trump-owned properties.
This fall, the Trump Organization also signed an agreement with a Saudi real estate developer for an estimated $4 billion project in Oman, including residential villas, a hotel and a golf course.
