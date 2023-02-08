Theme
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in Syria February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Syria, Turkey earthquake: Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief officially launches aid program

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has officially launched its aid program to provide on the ground support and aid to people in Syria and Turkey who have been affected by the major earthquake that hit the two countries, Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah announced on Wednesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had on Tuesday directed KSrelief to operate an air bridge to provide aid to the victims of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The supervisor general confirmed that its volunteer teams would be traveling to provide on the ground support, and KSrelief will focus on providing medical and food relief to those affected.

The Kingdom will be accepting donations through its “Sahem” program, which had already received more than $3.4 million in the days following the earthquake before the King and Crown Prince had made their announcement yesterday.

Over 9,500 have died in both Syria and Turkey as a result of the earthquake, official data showed on Wednesday, with the number expected to keep rising as rescue workers continue to dig through the rubble of destroyed buildings.

One UN official said thousands of children may have died.

Monday’s quake destroyed thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

