Saudi Arabia appoints former Asharq al-Awsat editor as minister of media
Salman al-Dosary has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new Minister of Media in a royal decree issued by King Salman on Sunday.
Al-Dosary is a well-known figure in the Kingdom’s media industry, having been editor-in-chief of Asharq al-Awsat newspaper from 2014 to 2016.
He replaces Majid al-Qasabi, who has been acting Minster of Media since February 2020.
A separate decree issued on Sunday also appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Amer al-Harbi as Deputy Chief of the General Intelligence Directorate.
Ibrahim al-Sultan was also appointed as Minister of State and a member of the Council of Ministers, and Rakan al-Tawq was made assistant to the Minister of Culture.
Abdulrahman al-Harkan, meanwhile, was made governor of the General Authority for State Real Estate, and Ismail al-Ghamdi was appointed Assistant Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.
