Video: Riyadh Air CEO discusses airline’s focus on sustainability, technology

Saudi Arabia’s newly launched airline Riyadh Air, the latest addition to the Kingdom’s 2030 diversification strategy, is all set to become the next big thing in the aviation industry.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, sat down with Al Arabiya and shared how the new airline aims to become a “thought leader” in the aviation sector, with a strong focus on sustainability and technology.

With a fleet of 72 advanced Boeing 787-Dreamliners, the airline looks to become the future of aviation with the latest aircraft designs and unique customer experience.

“We will have by definition, one of the world’s most modern fleets with modern engines, and composite airframe,” Douglas told Al Arabiya. “So, with latest infrastructure, a world class airline, we will be presenting ourselves as a true digital native with an absolute obsessional attention to detail when it comes to guest experience.”

The airline will prominently focus on reducing carbon emissions, fuel efficiency, and AI powered chatbots to create a sustainable and digitally advanced flying experience, according to Douglas.

Riyadh Air will start operating flights in 2025 out of Riyadh. The capital is undergoing a “significant program of upgrading and adding additional capacity” to facilitate the flights, Douglas added.

The airline is expected to eventually connect 100 destinations around the world given Saudi Arabia’s distinct location that connects Asia, Africa and Europe, with more than 60 percent of the world’s population within eight hours of flight.

Details on the exact locations are expected to be revealed closer when the ticketing window opens, the CEO said.

According to Douglas, there are plans to purchase another 150 aircraft. The CEO confirmed the airline is talks with Boeing and Airbus and will soon be making “an announcement.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Riyadh Air in March. The airline is expected to add $20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and unleash the potential of promising sectors to support diversification of the economy.

Riyadh Air made its debut flight on Monday over the Kingdom’s capital, passing over prominent landmarks in Riyadh such as the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the Boulevard and over towers located in the city center.

Residents were able to see the new aircraft soaring in the capital’s sky.

