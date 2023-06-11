Riyadh Air to fly above Saudi capital’s iconic skyline in debut flight

Saudi Arabia’s new carrier Riyadh Air will make its debut flight across the sky of the Kingdom’s capital on Monday, the newly launched airlines announced.



The Riyadh Air flight will fly at a low-altitude at 1 p.m. local time over Riyadh’s iconic skyline, passing over three main locations: the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the Kingdom Tower and al-Faisaliah Tower.

Tomorrow is the day! Keep an eye on the sky at 1 pm for the #RiyadhAir livery as we fly at a low altitude across Riyadh. Capture your photos of the plane and share them with us on #Futuretakesflight ​#aPIFCompany pic.twitter.com/f1gTNwpjQX — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) June 11, 2023





The carrier’s flight above Riyadh comes days after the design of the Boeing 787 aircraft was revealed which pays homage to Saudi Arabia. The plane’s indigo colors reflect on the lavender color of the Kingdom’s deserts and plateaus in the spring.

Mark your Calendars! #RiyadhAir takes to the skies of the Saudi capital on June 12th, showing off its newly revealed indigo livery. ​



Don’t miss out as the #FutureTakesFlight​



#aPIFCompany pic.twitter.com/Dkw1wqCpIx — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) June 9, 2023





Riyadh Air was announced in March by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The airline is expected to add $20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.



The company is wholly-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The CEO is Tony Douglas, who was previously chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways.

The carrier also said that it will start operating flights in 2025 where the new airline is expected to eventually connect to 100 destinations around the world.



