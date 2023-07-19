MBS, Erdogan discuss tourism, terrorism and everything in between

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed a range of topics including trade, tourism, terrorism and the Yemen conflict on the latter’s official visit to Jeddah, according to a joint statement issued by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday.



The two sides reiterated the importance of fulfilling the procedures to activate the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council.

Trade remained at the forefront of the discussion with talks on ways to enhance intra-trade, increasing communication between the private sector in the two countries, building a fertile investment environment, and exploring other ways to empower the private sector.



Additionally, the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in fields related to communications, technology, digital economy, innovation and space.



Saudi Arabia and Turkey also discussed tourism, sustainable tourism, and ways to develop the industry between the two countries.



In light of the recent burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm, the two sides renewed their condemnation and denunciation of the deliberate abuses of the Quran, and emphasized the importance of determined efforts to spread the values of “dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, rejecting hatred, extremism and exclusion, and preventing offense to all religions and sanctities.”



The two sides stressed the importance of support for international and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis. Erdogan praised the Kingdom’s efforts to encourage dialogue and reconciliation between the Yemeni parties, “and its role in providing and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to all regions of Yemen,” the SPA reported.



The Turkish leader thanked MBS on behalf of Turkey for Saudi Arabia’s support in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that occurred on February 6.



Erdogan’s Gulf tour also included Qatar and the UAE.

