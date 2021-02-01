US, UAE climate envoys to advance collaboration on technology, investment

Envoys of the United States and United Arab Emirates discussed new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fight against climate change on Sunday, agreeing to set up bilateral groups to accelerate progress toward global climate goals.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber “agreed to set up bilateral working groups…to advance their shared agenda, accelerate progress toward global climate goals and contribute to regional and global sustainable development,” according to Emirati state news agency WAM.

Al Jaber told Kerry during the virtual conversation that the UAE “welcomes the new US administration’s sharpened focus on climate change,” WAM reported.

Kerry said he is looking forward to “strong and productive collaboration” with the UAE on technology, investment, and regional leadership.

“I look forward to strong & productive collaboration on tech, investment, and regional leadership as we work together to ensure global action on deep decarbonization,” Kerry said in a tweet.

US President Joe Biden tapped Kerry for the presidential climate envoy position – the first of its kind in the US - in November.

Kerry previously held the position of Secretary of State under President Barak Obama and helped broker the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

Biden signed an executive order on January 20 for the US to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, which predecessor President Donald Trump withdrew the country from in 2020.

Al Jaber was appointed to the position of UAE Special Envoy for Climate by the government cabinet in November.

Both climate envoys are set to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference later this year.

