US’s Blinken says a two-state solution is best for future of Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the US State Department said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” the State Department said.

Read more:

‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Israel starts reopening as COVID-19 vaccine drive nears 50 pct

Israel says COVID-19 infections dropped 95.8 pct after both Pfizer shots