.
.
.
.
Language

US’s Blinken says a two-state solution is best for future of Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a welcome ceremony after arriving at the State Department, Jan. 27, 2021. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Reuters)

US’s Blinken says a two-state solution is best for future of Israel

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the US State Department said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” the State Department said.

Read more:

‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Israel starts reopening as COVID-19 vaccine drive nears 50 pct

Israel says COVID-19 infections dropped 95.8 pct after both Pfizer shots

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration
US seeks to ‘lengthen,’ ‘strengthen’ nuclear deal with Iran: Blinken  US seeks to ‘lengthen,’ ‘strengthen’ nuclear deal with Iran: Blinken 
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Lebanese associate of Carlos the jackal dies of coronavirus in Damascus hospital Lebanese associate of Carlos the jackal dies of coronavirus in Damascus hospital

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More