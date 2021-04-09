Ukraine army chief rules out offensive against pro-Russia separatists

Ukraine’s military on Friday said it would not launch an offensive against pro-Russia separatists controlling two regions in the country's east, as fears grow of a major escalation in the long-running conflict.

“The liberation of the temporarily occupied territories by force will inevitably lead to the death of a large number of civilians and casualties among the military, which is unacceptable for Ukraine,” Ruslan Khomchak, chief of the general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Khomchak was also quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Friday that Russia is trying to discredit Ukraine with a disinformation campaign and to sow panic in its eastern Donbass region.



The head of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said Kiev had intensified military dialogue with NATO and the country’s military was taking part in training events, including NATO drills.



“Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic choice is the sovereign right of our state, which Russia has no right to influence,” Khomchak said.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelensky to visit frontline after surge in clashes with separatist forces



Russia announces mass military drills as tensions with Ukraine renew



White House says Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO