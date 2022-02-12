US Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart: Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoyguon on Saturday and they discussed Russia’s troop buildup in Crimea and around Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin plan to speak by phone later on Saturday after the United States and its allies warned Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

In another development, the Russian military said on Saturday it used “appropriate means” to make a US submarine leave Russian waters in the far east after the vessel ignored a Russian request to leave, Interfax news agency reported.

