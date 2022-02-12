.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart: Pentagon

  • Font
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses the end of the military mission in Afghanistan at the Pentagon, Sept. 1, 2021. (Reuters)
A file photo shows US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses the end of the military mission in Afghanistan at the Pentagon, Sept. 1, 2021. (Reuters)

US Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart: Pentagon

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoyguon on Saturday and they discussed Russia’s troop buildup in Crimea and around Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin plan to speak by phone later on Saturday after the United States and its allies warned Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app

In another development, the Russian military said on Saturday it used “appropriate means” to make a US submarine leave Russian waters in the far east after the vessel ignored a Russian request to leave, Interfax news agency reported.

Read more:

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east amid Ukraine tensions

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know so far

US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More