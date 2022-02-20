.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In last-ditch bid, Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls Zelensky

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 26, 2020. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on June 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

In last-ditch bid, Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls Zelensky

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron called Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday about the situation in Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, his office said.

The call, which lasted 105 minutes, came two weeks after Macron went to Moscow to persuade Putin to hold back from sending troops massed on the border into Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It represented “the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine,” the Elysee said ahead of the conversation.

The call came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Macron that he would not respond to what he called Russia’s “provocations,” according to the Elysee, and remained open to “dialogue” with Moscow.

But in a speech to the Munich Security Conference he also called on western governments to stop what he said was “a policy of appeasement” towards Putin.

After the conversation with Putin on Sunday, Macron went on to talk with Zelensky on the telephone, the French presidency said.

Read more:

‘It’s time to act,’ Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia

Calm prevails at Poland-Ukraine border despite growing fears over Russia

Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling by separatists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More