French FM Le Drian condemns ‘massive abuses’ committed by Russian forces in Ukraine
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that he firmly condemned what he called the “massive abuses” committed by Russian forces in Ukraine in the recent weeks.
Le Drian mentioned in particular the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, where Ukrainian authorities say a deliberate “massacre” was carried out by Russia.
Le Drian added in the same statement that such abuses would constitute war crimes and that France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to put on trial those responsible for these abuses.
Russia has so far not commented publicly on the claims.
Moscow has previously repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has targeted civilians.
