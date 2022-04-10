Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif submits PM nomination to Pakistani parliament
Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan’s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.
The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.
But Khan’s party also submitted papers nominating the former foreign minister as a candidate for prime minister, saying their members of parliament would resign en masse should he lose, potentially creating the need for urgent by-elections for their seats.
Khan, the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no confidence vote, had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him.
On Sunday, he repeated allegations that a foreign conspiracy was behind the regime change.
“The freedom struggle begins again today,” he said via his Twitter account, followed by more than 15 million and that still describes him as Prime Minister of Pakistan in his biography section.
Even before the vote Khan had called for protests, which were expected to take place late on Sunday.
“I tell all of my supporters across Pakistan, on Sunday, after Isha (evening) prayers, you all have to come out of your homes and protest peacefully against this imported government that is trying to come to power,” he said in an address to the nation on Friday.
His government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday’s vote to elect a new premier.
Khan’s former information minister Fawad Chaudhry told reporters of the plan for resignations if their nominee does not win.
The speaker would be obliged to accept those resignations that would necessitate by-elections in probably more than 100 seats.
That could plunge the country into another crisis as the election commission has previously said it would not be ready to hold elections until October.
Role of military?
Two sources who declined to be identified said the vote that ousted Khan went ahead after the powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, as criticism mounted over the delay to the parliamentary process.
The Supreme Court has also ordered parliament to convene and hold the vote.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history.
Read more: Pakistan top court rules against PM, restores Parliament
-
Nominations for next Pakistan PM due; supporters of ousted Khan expected to protestCandidates for Pakistan’s next prime minister are due to file nomination papers on Sunday after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in ... World News
-
Pakistan parliament begins voting on no-confidence motion to oust PM KhanPakistan’s parliament on Saturday began a vote on a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more than 13 hours after the ... World News
-
Pakistan army chief meets PM Khan amid impasse over no-confidence votePakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the ... World News
-
Pakistan vote on ousting PM Khan delayed, uncertainty continuesPakistan’s parliament abruptly adjourned before a planned vote on ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan and had not reconvened as scheduled on Saturday as ... World News
-
Explainer: What Pakistan’s political instability means for the rest of the worldPakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday which he is widely expected to lose.If that happens, or he ... World News
-
Pakistan top court rules against PM, restores ParliamentPakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was ... World News
-
Pakistan parliament rejects Khan no-confidence motion, blames foreign interferenceImran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan’s prime minister on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a ... World News
-
Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses United States of backing move to oust himPakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States.Khan is ... World News
-
Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust himPakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the ... World News
-
Pakistan opposition calls on PM Khan to resign ahead of vote to oust himPakistan’s opposition on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign ahead of a parliamentary vote which could see the former cricket star ... World News