UN: Over 3,000 civilians killed in Ukraine so far
The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday that the death toll of civilians killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 had exceeded 3,000 people.
The toll of 3,153 killed so far represents an increase of 254 from Friday. OHCHR said that the real toll was likely to be considerably higher, citing access difficulties and ongoing corroboration efforts.
Most of the victims were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as missile strikes and air strikes, the rights office said, without attributing responsibility.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists -- an allegation Ukraine and the West say is baseless.
