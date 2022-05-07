President Emmanuel Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed to build a stronger France and use a new method of governance as he was inaugurated for a second term in office.

“I vow to build a planet that is more livable, a France that is more alive and a stronger France,” he said in a speech at the Elysee Palace, vowing a “new method” to govern after a first term that had often polarized the country.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Parties linked to France’s Macron form coalition for parliament elections in June

France holds back two paintings from Russia’s Morozov collection after hit Paris show

France’s left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron