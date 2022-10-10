Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Arne Schoenbohm, president of Germany's national cyber defence body BSI attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Arne Schoenbohm, president of Germany's national cyber defence body BSI attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

German cyber security chief to be fired after alleged Russia ties, sources say

AFP, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Germany is planning to fire Arne Schoenbohm, the head of its national cyber security agency, after reports he had contacts with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The interior ministry said it is “taking reports seriously” and “investigating them comprehensively.”

Read more:

Several blasts rock Kyiv in apparent Russian revenge strikes

Iran-made drones used in Russian strikes against Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size