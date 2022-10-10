German cyber security chief to be fired after alleged Russia ties, sources say
Germany is planning to fire Arne Schoenbohm, the head of its national cyber security agency, after reports he had contacts with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday.
The interior ministry said it is “taking reports seriously” and “investigating them comprehensively.”
