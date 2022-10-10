Theme
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, on September 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine foreign minister Kuleba cuts short Africa tour after attacks on Ukraine

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he was cutting short a trip to Africa following Russian missiles strikes across his country.

“I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Ukraine’s top general said Ukrainian forces shot down at least 41 missiles that were fired at Ukraine by Russia on Monday morning.

“This morning, 75 missiles were launched. 41 of them were neutralized by our air defense,”General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote on Twitter.

Read more: Several blasts rock Kyiv in apparent Russian revenge strikes

