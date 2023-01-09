Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A drone flies during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A drone flies during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. (Reuters)

US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Biden administration said Monday that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be “contributing to widespread war crimes.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan leveled the charge against Iran on Monday as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico.

While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest US rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. It comes as the US and European partners are looking to further ostracize both nations in the court of public opinion, as they face challenges with physically stopping the transfers of weapons on which Russia is increasingly reliant.

Sullivan said Iran had chosen “to go down a road where their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness, which from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes.”

Sullivan pointed to European and US sanctions on Iran put in place after the US exposed Iran’s weapons sales to Russia last year as examples of how they are trying to “make these transactions more difficult." But he acknowledged that “the way that they are actually carrying them out physically makes physical interdiction a challenge.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Zelenskyy: Russia planning prolonged attacks with Iran-made drones to exhaust Ukraine

Iran condemns Zelenskyy’s ‘baseless accusations’ during US visit

Ukraine official calls for ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapons factories

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size