Remains of Australian man missing after fishing trip found in crocodile

The remains of an Australian man who went missing on a fishing trip in crocodile-infested waters have been found inside one of the reptiles, police said Wednesday.

The 65-year-old victim, named in Australian media as Kevin Darmody, had gone fishing on Saturday in far north Queensland with a group of locals, who shooed away a crocodile so they could start fishing, police said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Witnesses heard him “yell, scream very loudly, followed by a large splashing of water”, said Cairns police inspector Mark Henderson.

Rangers later used rifles to shoot and kill two crocodiles -- one measuring about 4.2 metres (14 feet) and the other 2.8 metres (nine feet) -- at Kennedy Bend where the group was fishing within Lakefield National Park.

Examinations of the two predators “have revealed, unfortunately, the remains of the missing gentleman”, Henderson said, describing it as a “tragic, tragic ending”.

Police said both crocodiles were believed to have attacked the pub manager but the remains were only found in one of them, without giving further details.

He was “a very nice fellow” from the rural north Queensland town of Laura, which has a population of about 130 people, Henderson said.

Queensland state wildlife official Michael Joyce urged people to be wary.

“This is croc country. If you are in water and especially if you are in Lakefield, which is declared specifically for crocodile conservation, you should expect crocodiles in that water.”

Read more:

Man survives shark, crocodile Australian waters by clinging to flotsam