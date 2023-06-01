Biden says Sweden will join NATO ‘as soon as possible’
Sweden will join the NATO military alliance “as soon as possible,” US President Joe Biden told graduating seniors at the US Air Force Academy Thursday, as he delivered the commencement speech.
Developing
