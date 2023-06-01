Theme
US President Joe Biden attends the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Biden says Sweden will join NATO ‘as soon as possible’

Reuters
Sweden will join the NATO military alliance “as soon as possible,” US President Joe Biden told graduating seniors at the US Air Force Academy Thursday, as he delivered the commencement speech.

