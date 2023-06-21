Putin says Russia’s new Sarmat nuclear missiles to be deployed soon for combat duty

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia’s new generation of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, would soon be deployed for combat duty.



In a speech to new graduates of military academies, Putin stressed the importance of Russia’s “triad” of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The most important task here is the development of the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of Russia’s military security and global stability,” he said.



“Already about half of the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars systems, and the troops are being re-equipped with modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic warhead.”



The first Sarmat launchers would be put on combat duty “in the near future,” Putin said.



Read more:

Russian investigator says over 30 Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ jailed for war crimes

Advertisement

Zelenskyy says progress in Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘slower than desired’

EU adds $3.8 billion to Ukraine weapons fund