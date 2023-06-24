Chechen leader Kadyrov says his forces ready to help put down Wagner’s mutiny

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday his forces were ready to help put down a mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and to use harsh methods if necessary.



Kadyrov in a statement called Prigozhin’s behavior “a knife in the back” and called on Russian soldiers not to give in to any “provocations.”

He said that Chechen units were moving toward the “zones of tension” and would act to “preserve Russia’s units and defend its statehood.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who commands extensive military forces in Chechnya, had previously been seen as a Prigozhin ally, sharing some of the Wagner boss’s criticisms of the Russian military hierarchy.

In recent weeks, however, Chechen commanders aligned with Kadyrov had begun criticizing Prigozhin’s regular outbursts against the defense ministry.



Read more:

Russia’s Putin says Wagner’s ‘armed mutiny’ is treason, vows to punish traitors

Wagner chief says in defiant message to Putin he and his men won't turn themselves in

Wagner’s Prigozhin claims seizing control of Rostov-on-Don amid ‘armed mutiny’