Kyiv slams idea of giving up territory to Russia for NATO membership as ‘ridiculous’

Kyiv dismissed as “ridiculous” the idea of making territory concessions to Russia in exchange for NATO membership as suggested by an alliance official.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said: “Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations.”

Advertisement

He added: “After all, why should Russia voluntarily abandon provocations, hybrids, and traditional behavior without losing? Obviously, if Putin does not suffer a crushing defeat, the political regime in Russia does not change, and war criminals are not punished, the war will definitely return with Russia's appetite for more.”

Podolyak stressed: “Attempts to preserve the world order and establish a ‘bad peace’ through, let's be honest, Putin's triumph will not bring peace to the world, but will bring both dishonour and war. This applies to any format of a new ‘division of Europe’: including under the NATO umbrella. Then why propose the scenario of a freeze, so desired by Russia, instead of speeding up the supply of weapons? Murderers should not be encouraged by appalling indulgences.”

NATO Chief of Staff, Stian Jenssen, had suggested that Ukraine may gain membership in the alliance in exchange for ceding some territory to Russia, which may be part of the end of the war.

“I think a possible solution for Ukraine could be to give up the territory in exchange for NATO membership,” Jenssen said according to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

Read more:

NATO official: Kyiv may have to cede territory to Russia in exchange for membership

Ukraine will spend over $30 million reinforcing its borders with Russia and Belarus

Russian Kh-101 missiles produced this year, sanctions must be strengthened: Kyiv

Russia says destroyed Ukrainian М777 howitzer, sunk 4 boats in Kherson region