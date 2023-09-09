Theme
From left, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2023. (Reuters)
From left, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2023. (Reuters)

India’s PM Modi says G20 leaders’ declaration adopted

AFP
Indian prime minister and G20 host Narendra Modi said Saturday the body had reached consensus on its leaders’ declaration and announced its adoption.

“Because of our team’s hard work, and with your support, there is a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit declaration,” he said. “I announce the adoption of the declaration.”

