India’s PM Modi says G20 leaders’ declaration adopted

Indian prime minister and G20 host Narendra Modi said Saturday the body had reached consensus on its leaders’ declaration and announced its adoption.
“Because of our team’s hard work, and with your support, there is a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit declaration,” he said. “I announce the adoption of the declaration.”
