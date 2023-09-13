Theme
An inspector surveys the damage at a grain port facility after a reported attack by Russian military drones in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (Reuters)
An inspector surveys the damage at a grain port facility after a reported attack by Russian military drones in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, on August 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv says 105 port infrastructure facilities damaged in Russian attacks since July 18

Reuters
More than 100 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports since July 18, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.

He also said Ukrainian grain exports had fallen by almost 3 million tons per month since July 18 - one day after Russia quit the UN-backed Black Sea grain export deal.

“Since July 18, due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, 105 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged and partially destroyed. As a result of strikes on the ports of the Danube cluster and the blocking of seaports, grain exports to Asia, Africa and Europe were reduced by almost 3 million tons per month,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

One killed in Russia drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa: Governor

