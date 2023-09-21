Theme
Poland's President Andrzej Duda arrives to address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Polish president says PM was misinterpreted on Ukraine arms

AFP
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday claimed that the prime minister’s comments on no longer arming Ukraine had been taken the wrong way.

Mateusz Morawiecki’s “words were interpreted in the worst way possible... In my opinion, the prime minister meant that we won’t be transferring to Ukraine the new weaponry that we’re currently buying as we modernise the Polish army,” Duda told TVN24 television.

