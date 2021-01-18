.
UAE reports 3,471 coronavirus cases, highest number since start of pandemic

Employees at the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Center at Mohammed bin Rashid University in the Gulf emirate on May 20, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Employees at the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Center at Mohammed bin Rashid University on May 20, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

UAE reports 3,471 coronavirus cases, highest number since start of pandemic

Emily Judd, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reported 3,471 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily number of infections recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s health ministry also recorded 2,990 recoveries and six COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

While coronavirus cases in the country have steadily climbed since the beginning of January, the government has also implemented an aggressive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The UAE has the second highest COVID-19 vaccine administration rate in the world, following Israel.

An Emirates flight attendant gets a COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Emirates)
An Emirates flight attendant gets a COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Emirates)

Over 1.88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the country of 9.9 million people, including both the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine and the American-made Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The health ministry reported 84,852 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed on Sunday alone, marking 19.04 doses per 100 people.

Taking the vaccine is “every individual’s responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society,” UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Vaccination centers have been set up in all of the country’s seven emirates.

Dubai announced its seventh Pfizer-BioNTech designated vaccination center last week.

UAE residents can register and book vaccination appointments through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app or the DHA toll-free number 800 342.

A mask-clad Israeli tourist photographs a falconer holding a falcon during a visit to the historic al-Fahidi neighborhood of Dubai on January 11, 2021. (AFP)
A mask-clad Israeli tourist photographs a falconer holding a falcon during a visit to the historic al-Fahidi neighborhood of Dubai on January 11, 2021. (AFP)

