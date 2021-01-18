UAE reports 3,471 coronavirus cases, highest number since start of pandemic

The United Arab Emirates reported 3,471 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily number of infections recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s health ministry also recorded 2,990 recoveries and six COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

While coronavirus cases in the country have steadily climbed since the beginning of January, the government has also implemented an aggressive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The UAE has the second highest COVID-19 vaccine administration rate in the world, following Israel.

Over 1.88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the country of 9.9 million people, including both the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine and the American-made Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The health ministry reported 84,852 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed on Sunday alone, marking 19.04 doses per 100 people.

Taking the vaccine is “every individual’s responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society,” UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the vaccine administration rates. Taking the vaccine is every individual's responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 12, 2021

Vaccination centers have been set up in all of the country’s seven emirates.

Dubai announced its seventh Pfizer-BioNTech designated vaccination center last week.

UAE residents can register and book vaccination appointments through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app or the DHA toll-free number 800 342.

