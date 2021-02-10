Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is only operating flights with pilots and cabin crew who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, the airline said on Wednesday.

The airline has made a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) available to employees.

We choose to vaccinate.

We’re taking care of our family, so that they can take better care of you. Our cabin crew are being vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/VWzPiuvsHw — Etihad Airways (@etihad) January 26, 2021

“We proactively made the vaccine available to all our employees to not only help combat the effects of COVID-19 but to make travelers feel confident and reassured the next time they fly with us,” Chief Executive Tony Douglas said in a statement.

He said he had received the vaccine, which has also been made available for free to the general population of the United Arab Emirates.

The airline said “100 percent of our crew are vaccinated” on Twitter.

100% of our crew are vaccinated. We’re the first airline in the world to vaccinate all pilots and cabin crew on board against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LUeAH7Q4pL — Etihad Airways (@etihad) February 10, 2021

Dubai’s Emirates Airline has also offered the Sinopharm vaccine to staff as well as one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The UAE has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus infections since the start of the year, with daily cases peaking at a record 3,977 on Feb. 3.

